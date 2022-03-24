'It’s hard to be here and knowing your family is there' | Ukraine performers find strength through performances

Anastasiia Blyshchyk of the Ukraine Bingo Troupe said seeing the smiles on the audience gives her energy.

FRISCO, Texas — For two hours, people go to Circus Hermanos Vazquez to be entertained. For performers, seeing the smiles and joy of the audience uplifts them too.

Memo Vazquez of Circus Hermanos Vazquez told WFAA that laughter is medicine for the soul.

“When I see people happy, it makes me happy,” said Anastasiia Blyshchyk of the Ukraine Bingo Troupe.

It has been an emotional few weeks for members of the Bingo Troupe. The group of seven arrived just after Russia invaded Ukraine on March 3.

For a few hours, the group welcomes the distraction of bringing happiness to people. The group dances and does acrobats.

“When you go into the ring, you don’t think about what happened,” Blyshchyk said. “You try to make everybody happy here in the circus, you give energy.”

The 20-year-old was in Kyiv when the war began. She recalls when Circus Vazquez contacted her if she would still be able to perform. Blyshchyk did not hesitate and asked for time. The organizers had secured visas for their performers months prior.

Blyshchyk was determined to perform for opening day on March 11. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and even performed in Ukraine’s circus.

“I got here and everything was good. I give energy to everyone,” Blyshchyk said.

After every performance, her mind goes back to her family at home. Blyshchyk’s father and grandmother live in Kyiv. She calls or texts, and they reassure her they are okay but admit it is a scary situation.

“It’s hard to be here and knowing your family is there,” Blyshchyk told WFAA.

The dancer’s family encourages her from afar.

“They are like I’m happy you are there now because you don’t see what we see,” Blyshchyk said.

The Bingo Troupe encourages people who want to help to donate to the International Charitable Foundation Come Back Alive.