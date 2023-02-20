Nearly one year since Russia Invaded Ukraine, North Texas Ukrainian Americans reflect

"The world thought Ukraine would fall in three days... And Ukraine’s resilience proved that to be not true."

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukranian-Americans right here in DFW have thought about the war every day since it began.

"I go to bed every day praying for Ukraine," Chrystya Geremesz of Denton County said.

"The world thought Ukraine would fall in three days. And Ukraine’s resilience proved that to be not true."

Geremesz's parents left Ukraine for the United States after World War II. She still has friends and family in Ukraine, and she's also a founding member of the Ukrainian American Society of Texas.

"The last year has been…full of stress," she said.

Geremesz works tirelessly on raising money for those still in Ukraine, helping local refugees, and educating North Texans about Ukraine and its people's needs.

Geremesz said she was happy to see President Biden visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday.

"It’s so important to the Ukrainian people to feel the support of the United States, the greatest nation in the world," she said.

But as the war continues on, Ukrainians, Geremesz added, need more support.