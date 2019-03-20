The feud between President Donald Trump and George Conway reached new heights today after Trump called Conway a "husband from hell." Conway then questioned Trump's mental stability, calling him "nuts."

Conway is married to Kellyanne Conway, who serves as an advisor to Trump.

"George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted," Trump said in a tweet. "I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!"

Conway responded, accusing Trump of having narcissistic personality disorder in a hashtag. He later responded again more directly, saying "You. Are. Nuts."

Conway has been critical of Trump since his wife joined the White House. In an interview with the Washington Post, he said that his tweets aimed at the president's mental health were a way to avoid conflicts with his wife.

“The mendacity, the incompetence, it’s just maddening to watch," Conway said. "The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That’s basically it. Frankly, it’s so I don’t end up screaming at her about it.”