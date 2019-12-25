President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church before celebrating the holiday with dinner in the ballroom of his private club.

The pastor of Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jimmy Scroggins, welcomed the Trumps as they arrived moments into the Candlelight Christmas Celebration service.

It was a change in tradition for the Trump family, who have traditionally attended a Christmas Eve service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach Post. That's the church where the Trumps were married in 2005.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump called members of the military from his private club to offer holiday greetings.

For her part, Mrs. Trump answered calls from children across the country as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command's Operation NORAD Tracks Santa program.

