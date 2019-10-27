WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to make a major announcement Sunday after leaving everyone guessing about what it could be since he posted tweet Saturday night.

Trump had teased an announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a "major statement" at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

A live stream of the president is below:

RELATED: US official: Islamic State leader believed dead in US military assault

RELATED: North Korea says it's running out of patience with US over nuclear diplomacy

RELATED: Political controversy swirls around criminal justice forum

The president's tweet moved after 8 p.m. and left his Twitter followers — his page says more than 66 million — to speculate about what that announcement might entail.

President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

RELATED: Ex-Trump aide wants judge to decide on impeachment testimony

RELATED: José Andrés, a staunch Trump critic, will throw the first pitch at Game 5, with Trump in attendance