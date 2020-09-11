x
President Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

President Trump tweeted that Esper will be replaced by Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper "effective immediately."

Trump said on Twitter that Christopher C. Miller, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center will be the Acting Secretary of Defense. 

"Chris will do a GREAT job," Trump tweeted. "Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service." Trump noted that Miller had been "unanimously confirmed by the Senate" to his counterterrorism position. 

Esper was sworn in as the Secretary of Defense in July of 2019.

Esper's firing comes just days after Trump's election loss to Joe Biden. 

