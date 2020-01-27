LOS ANGELES — “Tonight is for Kobe.”

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards have opened with an emotional tribute to Kobe Byrant. Lizzo made the declaration before opening the show performing a medley of her hits.

Shortly after, host Alicia Keys acknowledged they're "literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." She was then joined onstage by Boyz II Men for a touching performance of their song "It's so Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

"It's the most healing thing in the world," Keys explained.

The show started hours after the NBA great was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. He was 41.

“Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers, they’re in this building." Keys said. "And I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you, hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.”

She then took to the piano to bring some "good vibrations" to the room.

Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men‎, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

The awards show Sunday night honoring the best in music over the year is at the Staples Center in Los Angles, where the Lakers legend played his home games throughout entire duration of his 20-season career.

The retired pro-basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the crash Sunday morning in Calabasas. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says there were no survivors.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in Southern California helicopter crash | Update

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's last tweet was congratulating LeBron James

RELATED: Fans descend on Staples Center to mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Celebrities, athletes and politicians react to the death of Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Grammys pre-show opens with moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

PHOTOS: Red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lizzo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Esperanza Spalding arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Anderson .Paak, from left, Jae Lin and Soul Rasheed arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ben Platt arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ozzy Osbourne, left, and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Cage The Elephant arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ty Dolla Sign, from left, Skrillex and Boys Noize arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Shaun Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lilly Singh gives out candy from her purse as she arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Joy Villa arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jameela Jamil arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Bonnie Raitt arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant attends an NCAA women's college basketball game between Long Beach State and Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2094 in Long Beach, Calif. (AP)

AP