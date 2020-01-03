COLUMBIA, S.C. — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is ending his Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid.

An aide to Steyer had said the Democratic presidential candidate was set to make an announcement Saturday night, the details of which were not immediately clear until Steyer took the stage to address voters in South Carolina.

He finished far behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in South Carolina's primary.

During his speech, Steyer said that running for president and meeting Americans across the country has been the highlight of his life. "I love you," he said thanking the crowd.

He said any of his former rivals would be much better than President Trump, calling him and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, "disasters."

