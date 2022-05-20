Judge rules Title 42 must continue on southern US border, blocking US government plan to end policy

The policy has been in place since the start of the pandemic and the goal was to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A federal judge in Louisiana has ruled Title 42 will remain in place, blocking the U.S. government's plan to end the policy, CBS News reports.

The Trump-era policy had allowed officials to deport migrants immediately, without a chance for asylum, over public health concerns, like COVID-19. The policy has been in place since the start of the pandemic and the goal was to limit the spread of COVID-19, although CDC scientists said there was no evidence that enacting Title 42 would slow the virus’ spread in the U.S.

The Biden administration had expected to expire Title 42 on Monday, citing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and access to vaccines.

BREAKING — U.S. Judge Robert Summerhays grants a preliminary injunction to block the Biden administration from ending the mass expulsions of migrants under the Title 42 pandemic-era rule.



The CDC had planned to stop authorizing Title 42 on Monday, May 23. pic.twitter.com/vOysEJGrKk — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) May 20, 2022

What is Title 42?

Title 42 is part of the Public Health Service Act of 1944 aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases in the country. According to the law, whenever the U.S. surgeon general determines there is a communicable disease in another country, health officials have the authority, with the approval of the president, to prohibit “the introduction of persons and property from such countries or places” for as long as health officials determine the action is necessary. That authority was transferred from the U.S. surgeon general to the director of the CDC in 1966.

Congress approved a similar law in 1893 during a cholera epidemic that gave the president authority to exclude people from certain countries during a public health emergency. It was used for the first time in 1929 to bar people coming from China and the Philippines during a meningitis outbreak.

Why was it activated?

The Trump administration invoked Title 42 for the first time since its creation in March 2020 as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in immigrant detention centers, where many migrants are placed after they arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to The New York Times, Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, had pushed the idea to invoke Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border as early as 2018, long before COVID-19 emerged.

As COVID-19 cases rose in the U.S., then-CDC Director Robert Redfield enacted Title 42 to seal the land borders with Canada and Mexico for migrants seeking asylum on March 20, 2020. The Associated Press reported that then-Vice President Mike Pence ordered Redfield to enact Title 42 over the objections of CDC scientists who said there was no evidence that it would slow the virus’ spread in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has said that immigrants are not driving up the number of COVID-19 cases.

What happens if Title 42 ends?

Homeland Security predicts up to 18,000 daily encounters with migrants — more than double the current average — when Title 42 ends. Anticipating such an increase, the agency has released a plan that includes vaccinating migrants in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, adding 600 CBP agents across the southwest border, and increasing the capacity of federal holding centers from 12,000 to 18,000.

Rather than sending migrants directly to Mexico, immigration officials will process migrants arriving and determine if they have a credible asylum case or whether they qualify for any other immigration benefits that allow them to enter the country. If not, immigration agents will hold the migrants and deport them to their home countries.

When DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas toured the Mexican border in McAllen this week, border patrol officers said they have already seen pre-pandemic levels of traffic at their post.

The latest federal numbers show migrant arrests are at a 22-year high.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says another rise in immigration would put a strain on resources.

"There is no way that local governments or the state would either be able to assimilate, to pay for or deal with that massive migration that we will see," said Abbott.

The Biden administration plans to deal with an expected uptick at the border by adding resources at the southern border, cracking down on human smugglers and vaccinating migrants.