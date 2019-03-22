The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday is planning to offload around 27,000 pounds of cocaine seized recently during operations off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The drugs have an estimated value of around $360 million and will be sent for destruction after its brought to the Coast Guard's base in Miami Beach, Florida.

The drugs were seized while investigating 12 different suspected drug smuggling vessels over the past several months.

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa will handle the offload process, while the Coat Guard Cutter Dependable and Coast Guard Cutter Venturous were also a part of the operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.