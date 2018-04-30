Warmer days and flowers blooming means the season of itching and sneezing is here for allergy sufferers around the country.

And sorry McAllen, Texas, but a new study says you're the most challenging place to live with Spring allergies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's 2018 Spring Allergy Capitals report ranked the 100 largest U.S. cities by pollen and mold counts, the usage of allergy medication and number of board-certified allergists per patients in the area.

McAllen got the top spot with the highest score in average pollen count and medicine usage, plus low availability of board-certified allergists in the area.

Louisville, Ky., and Jackson, MS., rounded out this year's top three.

Allergies are a major public health concern, with more than 50 million Americans suffering from allergies every year, according to the CDC.

According to AAFA, the spring pollen season has increasingly intensified with longer, warmer growing seasons that produce stronger pollen at higher qualities.

Top 20 most challenging places to live with Spring allergies:

1. McAllen, TX

2. Louisville, KY

3. Jackson, MS

4. Memphis, TN

5. San Antonio, TX

6. Providence, RI

7. Dayton, OH

8. Syracuse, NY

9. Oklahoma City, OK

10. Knoxville, TN

11. Springfield, MA

12. Baton Route, LA

13. El Paso, TX

14. Toledo, OH

15. New Orleans, LA

16. Richmond, VA

17. Little Rock, AR

18. Youngstown, OH

19. Columbia, SC

20. Chattanooga, TN

Click here to see the full list from aafa.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA