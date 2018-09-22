A Texas school superintendent has resigned after he made a racial comment toward former Clemson University quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Onalaska Independent School District's Board of Trustees accepted Lynn Redden's letter of resignation after a special meeting was held Saturday morning, said Ashley Maichetti, executive assistant to the district superintendent's office.

Redden's resignation will become effective at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, according to a separation agreement signed by Redden and Onalaska ISD's board president Ted Wiggins.

The agreement states that Redden believes "it will be in his best interest" to resign.

The agreement also states that Redden has until 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to return all of the school district's equipment including keys, cellphones, computers and credit cards.

He has also been given the same deadline to remove all of his belongings from the superintendent's office, according to the agreement obtained by The Greenville News.

Redden's job as Onalaska's superintendent came under fire after he posted a comment on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page stating, "You can't count on a black quarterback" in reference to Deshaun Watson earlier this week.

The school board had issued a statement after the comment was made.

"The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions toward any race," the statement reads. "The District values every individual and therefore the District will take the appropriate measures to address the situation expeditiously and completely."

In a resignation letter from Redden, he expressed apologies to the school district and to Watson for his comment.

"I recognize that given the opportunity to respond by criticizing or belittling me, he chose peace and positivity instead," Redden said in his letter. "In spite of the terrible position I put him in, he showed himself to be the kind of role model I'd be proud for any of my students to follow."

Redden leaves behind 42 years of working in public education, he stated in his letter.

"The comments were wrong and inappropriate and have been an embarrassment to the District, my family, friends, and to me. For this I am deeply sorry," he wrote in the letter. "This experience has taught me that I still have a lot to learn."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved