MONSEY, N.Y. — A stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in New York has wounded several people, local news outlets report.

News outlets cite sources saying that the stabbing happened during a Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in Monsey, a New York suburb about 30 miles north of the city. At least five people were injured and taken to hospitals.

The rabbi’s home in Rockland County is next door to his synagogue congregation.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted that a call about a mass stabbing came in shortly before 10 p.m.

The New York Times reports the attack at the home in an area with a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews comes after a surge in anti-Semitic violence in the region.