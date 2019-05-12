Spotify has released its lists of the most-streamed songs, albums and artists of the 2019 and from the past decade.
The winner for 2019 is Post Malone with 6.5 billion streams globally followed by Billie Eilish with 6 billion. Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Bad Bunny round out the top five.
"Señorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes was the most-streamed song of the year, followed by Billie Eilish's "bad guy" and the Post Malone-Swae Lee collaboration "Sunflower."
Eilish's "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" was the top-streamed album of 2019.
Queen even made the countdown. "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the top-streamed song not released in the past decade, according to Spotify.
As for the decade, Drake was the most-streamed artist globally followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.
Grande was the most-streamed female artist followed by Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
The top-streamed song of the decade was Sheeran's "Shape of You." Second was "One Dance" by Drake, Kyla and WizKid, followed by "rockstar" from Post Malone and 21 Savage. You can listen to the top 50 here on Spotify (some songs have explicit lyrics).
Here are the rest of Spotify's 2019 most-streamed lists:
Female Artists
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey
Male Artists
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Bad Bunny
- Khalid
- J Balvin
Songs
- “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Albums
- "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" – Billie Eilish
- "Hollywood’s Bleeding" – Post Malone
- "thank u, next" – Ariana Grande
- "No.6 Collaborations Project" – Ed Sheeran
- "Shawn Mendes" – Shawn Mendes
Podcasts
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- The Misfits Podcast
Spotify Original Podcasts
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
- Gemischtes Hack
- Fest & Flauschig
- Serial Killers
- Herrengedeck – Der Podcast
And here are the decade lists from Spotify.
Most-Streamed Artists
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Ariana Grande
- Eminem
Female Artists
- Ariana Grande
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
- Sia
- Beyoncé
Male Artists
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Eminem
- The Weeknd
Tracks
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid
- “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” – 21 Savage, Post Malone
- “Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers
- “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran