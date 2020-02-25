A carnival celebration in a small Spanish town is being condemned for its "horrific" antisemitic costumes.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed performers in Campo De Criptana dressed as Nazi officers and concentration camp prisoners dancing with Israeli flags.

According to The Guardian, the El Chaparral Cultural Association staged the Holocaust-themed display. A sign on one of the display's floats said floats and performances were meant to be a tribute "in memory of the six million Jewish men, women and children who perished in the Holocaust and all those who suffered persecution and extermination because of their race, sexual orientation, religion, ethnic origin or political ideas.”

Many organizations have condemned the tribute as "vulgar" and "repugnant."

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum called the scene "hard to describe" in a tweet.

"Memory upside-down, far beyond vulgar kitsch, without any relevance, without reflection & respect," it added.

StopAntisemitism.org, a non-profit foundation that "works to hold antisemites accountable," called the display "horrific."

The Israeli embassy in Spain also condemned the performance, saying it trivialized the Holocaust.

"We condemn the vile and disgusting representation trivializing the #Holocausto at the Carnival in Campo de Criptana, making a mockery of the six million Jews judged by the Nazis. European countries must actively combat #antisemitism!," the embassy wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

New York City Council member Mark D. Levine called the "mock crematoria" "disgusting" and "dangerous."

In a statement to The Guardian, the town council of Campo De Criptana said it granted the association permission to perform in the parade on "the understanding that it would honour the dead of the Holocaust."

“We share the criticisms that have been expressed,” the town council said. “If the aim was to commemorate the victims, it’s obvious the attempt fell short.”

The outcry from the Spanish parade comes after another parade in Belgium was condemned for its costumes featuring Orthodox Jewish characters wearing large fur hats and long fake noses.