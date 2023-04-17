SpaceX postpones test flight of Starship rocket

The nearly 400-foot rocket was built with the lofty goals of ferrying people to the moon and Mars.

SpaceX called off a planned Starship test flight Monday over a pressurization issue with the massive rocket's first-stage booster.

The company made the announcement during a live webcast of the launch attempt, saying it was switching to a wet dress rehearsal — a test-run of nearly the whole launch process that ends before actual liftoff.

SpaceX said the test flight has been postponed for at least 48 hours. "Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days..." CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter. The company has not shared a next targeted launch date.

The company had just gotten a long-awaited license from the Federal Aviation Administration, clearing the way for the unmanned round-the-world test flight — SpaceX planned to send the spacecraft atop the colossal booster from Boca Chica, Texas, all the way to Hawaii. No landings would be attempted; the first stage would be discarded in the Gulf of Mexico and the spacecraft into the Pacific.

It would have been the first launch with Starship's two sections together. Early versions of the sci-fi-looking upper stage rocketed several miles into the stratosphere a few years back, crashing four times before finally landing upright in 2021. The towering first-stage rocket booster, dubbed Super Heavy, will soar for the first time.

Starship's flight test window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT tomorrow; a live webcast will begin ~45 minutes before liftoff → https://t.co/bG5tsCUanp pic.twitter.com/mBGaFNwhaU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2023

“I’m not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement. It won’t be boring,” Musk promised at a Morgan Stanley conference last month. “I think it’s got, I don’t know, hopefully about a 50% chance of reaching orbit.”

A list of countdown stages on SpaceX's website ended with "Excitement Guaranteed."