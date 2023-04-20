WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Starship explodes during first test flight

The launch ended in an exciting manner: a massive explosion above the Gulf of Mexico. Despite the fiery end to the rocket, SpaceX remains happy with the result.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The massive Starship rocket created by Elon Musk's SpaceX exploded above the Gulf of Mexico Thursday in a massive fireball several minutes after launch.

Despite the spectacular end to the rocket, SpaceX is likely pleased with the results of the launch. Their goal, according to commentators on the live broadcast of the event, was simply to make it off the launch pad.

And in that endeavor, they succeeded, after a short delay. Seconds before liftoff, the countdown was stopped for some last-minute issues found with the rocket. But a few minutes later, fire bellowed from under the craft and it launched upwards, hitting speeds of over 1,000 km per hour.

Around two minutes and 40 seconds into flight, the rocket was supposed to separate from the booster that carried it up into the earth's atmosphere and engage its primary thrusters.

However, that didn't happen. A livestream of the engines inside the rocket showed they failed to ignite, and Starship failed to disengage from its booster. A few seconds later, it began spinning in the air before exploding in a fiery ball.

SpaceX prepared for the launch Thursday by working nonstop after the first shot at a test flight fizzled earlier in the week.

During that first attempt, the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship was poised to blast off from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX’s Elon Musk gave 50-50 odds of the spacecraft reaching orbit on its debut.

None of the rocket will be recovered. If all had gone as intended, the first-stage booster, dubbed Super Heavy, would have dropped into the Gulf of Mexico. The spacecraft on top would have continued eastward, passing over the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans before ditching near Hawaii. The whole flight, if successful, would last just 1 1/2 hours.

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.

A stuck booster valve scrapped Monday’s try. Hundreds of space fans returned to the launch site at Boca Chica Beach on the eve of the second launch attempt, snapping more selfies.

“I've been waiting for this, really, for years,” said Bob Drwal, a retired engineer who drove down from Chicago with wife Donna.

In a Twitter "Spaces" event for subscribers Sunday evening, Musk had warned that the company was being cautious and a postponement was possible.

“I guess I’d like to just set expectations low,” Musk said. “If we get far enough away from launch pad before something goes wrong, then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don’t blow up the pad.”

___