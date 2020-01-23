Actress Annabella Sciorra is confronting Harvey Weinstein at his New York City rape trial.

With her voice quivering, Sciorra testified Thursday about an accusation she kept largely private for decades: That Weinstein pushed his way into her apartment, pinned her to a bed and raped her in the early 1990s.

The 59-year-old Sciorra took the stand in the first of several face-to-face confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers at a watershed trial for the #MeToo movement.

He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

Sciorra's allegations go back too long to be prosecuted on their own but could factor as prosecutors try to show that Weinstein has engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior.

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, Annabella Sciorra attends HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre in New York.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP