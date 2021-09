There was some mystery about whether some of the veteran cast members, like Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong or Kenan Thompson would return.

"Saturday Night Live" will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will all be coming back.

The show's 47th season begins Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.