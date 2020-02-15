Actress Lynn Cohen, best known for playing the nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died at age 86.

Lynn Cohen's manager says she died Friday in New York City.

Cohen was a native of Kansas City, Missouri, and had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer.

Her dozens of credits ranged from “Nurse Jackie" and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the feature films “Across the Universe” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

In HBO's “Sex and City," Cohen's character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon.