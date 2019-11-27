The father of late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the maker of car air fresheners, claiming the company used Selena's image on its products without permission.

NBC Los Angeles reports Abraham Quintanilla filed the lawsuit against Fuchila Fresheners in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The company makes car air fresheners and other products aimed at a Latino market.

The lawsuit claims Quintanilla holds all the rights to Selena's name and likeness for commercial use, and that he was neither contacted by the company nor paid a fee.

One of the products allegedly uses the quote, "Anything for Selenas." Fans of the 1997 biopic about Selena will remember the scene when a group of fans tried to pull Selena's tour bus out of a ditch, ripping off the car's bumper. The driver said "Anything for Selenas." Selena's family said that the event, including the quote, really happened.

The press kit section of the company's website shows at least one product with Selena's image.

TEGNA has reached out to the company for comment.