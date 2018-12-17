Apio, Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of their salad bowls after a random sample tested positive for listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company, located in Guadalupe, California, is recalling several their different Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups. Among those recalled are:

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux

The random sample that tested positive listeria by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) was the Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Choi Frisé Doux.

The salads were shipped to Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington in the U.S. They were also shipped to various parts of Canada.

Listeria can cause serious and potentially deadly infections, with young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems among the most susceptible, according to the FDA.

Other people are likely to suffer from high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infections in pregnant women can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and pre-term labor, and the infection can be passed to the unborn baby.

People who bought the salad bowls are urged to throw them away or return them where they were bought. The FDA said consumers with questions should Apio’s toll-free number at 1-800-626-2746.



© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA