One million dressers sold at Kmart are under recall because they can easily tip over, potentially trapping, injuring or killing children who may try to climb on them. They need to be anchored to the wall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves Belmont four-drawer dressers made by Ridgewood Industries of Canada. They were sold at Kmart stores nationwide from April 2013 to November 2018 for about $40.

The dressers have plastic drawer guides. They were sold in two sizes and four colors -- white, black, white pine and brown oak -- each of which has its own model numbers. Those numbers can be found in the instruction manual.

Belmont four-drawer dressers

Consumer Product Safety Commission

The following is each model number, the dimensions and the color:

5933015K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

White

5933026K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Black

5933080K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Light Pine

5933102K

29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Brown Oak

634026KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Black

634102KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Brown Oak

63415KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

White

63480KPM

32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D

Light Pine

In addition to being unstable and a tip-over hazard, the models under recall that are over 30 inches tall do not meet the performance requirements of voluntary industry standards in the U.S., according to CPSC.

No injuries have been reported.

Those who have the recalled dressers and do not have them properly anchored to the wall are urged to put them somewhere that children cannot access them. Ridgewood can send a free anchoring kit and customers can request a free, one-time, in-home installation of the kit.

Ridgewood can be contacted toll-free at 888-222-7460 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or visit www.ameriwood.com and click on “Support” for more information.