Company issues recall on dog food over possible salmonella contamination

The recall alert was for four different types of dog food that was shipped to several states across the U.S.

WASHINGTON — Sunshine Mills, Inc. on Thursday issued a voluntary recall on certain dog food products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall alert was for four different types of dog food from the company. The company claimed there hasn't been any reports of illness, injury or complaints about the impacted product at this time.

The contamination was discovered by the dog food distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Company. The distributor informed the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, which led to the recall, according to the notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The dog food products involved in the recall include the following:

40-pound bags: Sportsman's Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food with the best if used by date of Oct. 7, 2021. Lot: TI1 07/Oct/2020. Sold in MS, FL, TN, LA, VA, NC and TX.

with the best if used by date of Oct. 7, 2021. Lot: TI1 07/Oct/2020. Sold in MS, FL, TN, LA, VA, NC and TX. 5-pound, 40-pound bags: Sprout Sporting Dog Food with the best if used by date of Oct. 6, 2021. Lot: TE1 06/Oct/2020, Lot: TI3 06/Oct/2020. Sold in MN, WI, IA, SD and ND.

with the best if used by date of Oct. 6, 2021. Lot: TE1 06/Oct/2020, Lot: TI3 06/Oct/2020. Sold in MN, WI, IA, SD and ND. 16-pound, 40-pound bags: Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20 with best if used by dates of Oct. 6, 2021. Lot: TA1 06/Oct/2020, Lot: TA1 06/Oct/2020. Sold in TX, MS, FL and AL.

with best if used by dates of Oct. 6, 2021. Lot: TA1 06/Oct/2020, Lot: TA1 06/Oct/2020. Sold in TX, MS, FL and AL. 50-pound bags: FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food with the best if used by date of Oct. 6, 2021. Lot: TA1 06/Oct/2020. Sold in GA and FL.

Pets infected with salmonella can become lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall warning added that some pets can have a decrease in their appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

If a pet begins to show any symptoms, Sunshine Mills and the FDA encourages the owner to contact a veterinarian.

Sunshine Mills said the recall poses some risk to humans who handle the recalled products, especially if they don't wash their hands after touching the product.

When humans are infected with salmonella, they can experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. On rare occasions, salmonella can cause more serious side effects like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Individuals should contact their doctor if they have any of the side effects.