WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — On what would have been his 21st birthday, Purdue dedicated the Tyler Trent Student Gate Saturday morning at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue Board of Trustees chair Mike Berghoff, university President Mitch Daniels, Athletics Director Mike Bobinski and Trent’s parents, Kelly and Tony Trent spoke at a short ceremony before the Trents walked through the gate for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.

Purdue sophomore Sean English, who was the first recipient of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience memorial scholarship, also took part.

Trent, a Purdue student from Carmel, Ind., was diagnosed with bone cancer when he was 15 but inspired thousands as he battled the disease until his death on New Year's Day 2019.

The sign above the gate shows Trent’s signature “T2” and features plaques that will inform visitors to the stadium about his life story on each of the pillars of the gate.