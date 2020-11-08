WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds news conference

This is Trump's first time in front of reporters since Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate and the Big Ten and PAC-12 postponed fall football.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump is holding a press conference now at the White House.

While the news conference is expected to include updates on his administration's response to COVID-19, the president will likely be asked to comment on some of Tuesday afternoon's big developments.

Earlier in the afternoon, Joe Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the November election and the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their conferences would not play football in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a radio interview Tuesday morning, Trump said it would be a "tragic mistake" for college football not to be played this fall. During the interview, the president also criticized Biden's vice presidential selection process, saying that some men are “insulted” by Biden's decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

Trump's press conference on Monday was interrupted after a man was shot and wounded by a uniformed Secret Service officer near the White House.