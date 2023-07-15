Did anyone win the $875 million Powerball jackpot?

Saturday's jackpot is the third-highest in Powerball history.

WASHINGTON — America is once again in the grips of lottery fever, with Saturday's Powerball jackpot rising to $875 million, the third-highest in Powerball history, which comes with an impressive cash option of $452.2 million.

Saturday's estimated jackpot currently ranks only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Powerball is one of two lottery games with a hefty grand prize that's been building for months. A combined more than $1.5 billion is now up for grabs between the new estimated Powerball jackpot and Monday's Mega Millions jackpot, which is up to $640 million. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 18, and Powerball hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/15/23?

The winning numbers were 2-9-43-55-57, Powerball 18 and PowerPlay 2X.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $857 million (est.) - July 15, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?