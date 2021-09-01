Here are the winning numbers in Monday's $545 million Powerball drawing

Last month, Powerball added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings.

WASHINGTON — The tenth-largest jackpot in Powerball history was grabs in Monday night's drawing. After no one won Saturday's $523 million prize, Monday's jackpot has grown to an estimated $545 million. The cash option would be $392.1 million.

The winning numbers Monday were 21-22-39-44-60 and the Powerball is 12. The Power Play is 2X. It was not immediately announced if there was a winning ticket sold.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The $545 million prize would be the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history. But it still wouldn't be the largest Powerball prize won this year.

Back in January, a Maryland group who nicknamed themselves “The Power Pack” won $731.1 million, which was the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot. They chose the $546.8 million lump sum cash option – approximately $366.6 million after federal and state taxes.

Last Tuesday, one Mega Millions ticket sold in New York correctly had all six numbers for an estimated $432 million. If the winner chooses the cash option, it would be worth $315 million. It was the first jackpot win for Mega Millions since June 8.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Last month, Powerball added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

The Powerball website says game sales are usually stronger for a Saturday drawing versus a Wednesday or Monday drawing, which means the jackpot will be pushed higher on those days.