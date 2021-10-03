Powerball hopefuls woke up Sunday morning to find out the winner is...

It has been the biggest lottery prize in months, continuing to grow larger as more and more drawings have revealed no winner.

And the winner of Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot is: No one, yet.

The largest lottery prize in months has now grown even larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball, which were drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

The numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

Powerball said on Friday that the Saturday drawing was the 10th largest jackpot in the history of the U.S. lottery, and it was also Powerball's sixth-largest jackpot.



This will now be the 40th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner, which is a record in and of itself for the game, dating back to June 5.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.