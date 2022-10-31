No, you didn't win the $1 billion Powerball

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

WASHINGTON — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, sending the estimated grand prize for Wednesday's drawing up to $1.2 billion.

Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3.

A number of players took home at least $1 million in this drawing: Players in Florida, New York and Oklahoma matched all five numbers and the Powerplay for a $2 million prize, and players in California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.

A $1.2 billion jackpot is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes. The latest tweak came in August, when Powerball officials added a third drawing day to the weekly schedule to pump prizes and sales.

Although the odds of winning are slim, there is a growing likelihood someone - or even multiple players - will hit the winning number. As the jackpot grows, more people play.

Powerball jackpot winners have the option of receiving an annuity payment, paid over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Wednesday's drawing comes out to $596.7 million.

Once a winning ticket matches the drawing, the Powerball jackpot starts over again at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 biggest US lottery jackpots

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.2 billion (estimated) Powerball, Nov. 2, 2022 $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)