ROME, Italy — Pope Francis has celebrated the Ash Wednesday ritual in traditional fashion despite fears of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Francis and a long line of priests, bishops and cardinals walked through Rome's Aventine hill and into the 5th-century Santa Sabina basilica for a late afternoon Mass.

Neither the priests nor the faithful wore face masks, but Rome has largely been spared the virus. Other Masses were canceled in northern Italy, where most of the country's 400 cases are clustered. Other Catholic countries took Ash Wednesday precautions.

Italian authorities shut down Venice's famed Carnival events in a bid to stop the spread of the novel virus, as numbers of infected persons in the country have soared.

Veneto regional Gov. Luca Zaia said the shutdown started Sunday evening. Carnival, which normally draws tens of thousands of visitors to the lagoon city, would have run through Tuesday.

Authorities said three people in Venice have tested positive, all of them in their late 80s and who are hospitalized in critical condition. Two people have died from the virus in Italy. Officials said the people who died were in their 70s. A 78-year-old man infected with the virus in Veneto and a 77-year-old woman in Lombardy. A post-mortem test performed on the woman came back positive, though it wasn't clear if the virus caused her death.

Nearly all of Italy's cases are clustered in the north, including in the northeast Veneto region which includes Venice.

In the Philippines, priests sprinkled ashes on the heads of the faithful rather than making the mark of the cross on people's foreheads.