Political researchers argue Trump's New York felony indictment may be helping his reelection

Trump had drifted away from headlines but is now fundraising and getting his rivals to support him.

DALLAS — Even if convicted of a felony, there’s nothing preventing former President Donald Trump from running for reelection, and experts believe his current case in New York City is even helping his political chances.

“It has thrust the former president right back in the center of politics,” James Henson, the director the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, said.

“Certainly, Trump is in a stronger political position today than he was a week ago,” Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at SMU, said.

Wilson points to Trump’s improved polling as a positive sign as well as increased fundraising since the indictment regarding crimes around an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Even his 2024 competitors have backed him.

“It’s very hard to pivot from saying Trump is being unjustly politically prosecuted but turn around and say this is why I think he’s terrible and not well-suited for the Republican nomination,” Wilson said.

Thousands attended his Waco rally right after the news broke.

“From the beginning, it’s been one phony investigation and witch hunt after another,” Trump said at the rally.

“It’s the spectacle that makes people pay attention,” Henson said. “Whether they care or whether it impacts their views is a separate question.”

The Texas Politics Project conducts constantly polls, and Henson says Trump’s approval has stayed consistently high since leaving office even as national attention faded.

“Is this the watershed moment in which popular support begins to wane for the president,” Henson said. “Neither voters nor political leaders seem willing to abandon him.”

A CNN poll released Monday found 60% of Americans approve of the indictment. Wilson says more critical will be how Trump’s remaining legal troubles, which could be more serious, play out.