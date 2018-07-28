Police are investigating a robbery attempt at a mall in McAllen, Texas. There were initially reports of shots fired, but police said the sound was from smashing glass cases.

The suspects are in custody after attempting to rob a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall, said McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez in a statement on Twitter.

No one was injured in the incident, said Rodriguez.

Statement from Chief Rodriguez:

We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved.

Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases. #StayInformed — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018

The reports of shots fired came after the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constable's office falsely said on its Facebook page that a shooter was at the mall.

McAllen is in the southernmost region of the state, just a few miles from the border with Mexico. The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

This story is developing.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA