The Pentagon has awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract called JEDI .

The contentious bidding process for the contract pitted Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle, among others, against one another.

Bidding for the huge government contract has attracted more attention than usual, sparked by speculation early in the process that Amazon would be awarded the deal. Tech giants Oracle and IBM pushed back with their own bids. Oracle also challenged the bid process in federal court, but lost .

RELATED: Microsoft creating 430 new jobs in Charlotte

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file aerial photo shows the Pentagon in Washington.

AP

The resulting system will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.

The Department of Defense emphasized in an announcement that the process was fair and followed procurement guidelines.

Over the last year, Microsoft has positioned itself as a friend to the U.S. military. President Brad Smith wrote last fall that Microsoft has long supplied technology to the military and would continue to do so, despite pushback from employees.

Microsoft, Amazon, Google and other tech giants have faced criticism from their own employees about doing business with the government, especially on military and immigration related projects.

Microsoft and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: Battle of the Billionaires: Gates reclaims title as ‘world’s richest person’

RELATED: Microsoft's Mixer lands Shroud from Twitch after prying Ninja too

FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft says hackers linked to the Iranian government have targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent ex-patriate Iranians. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)

AP