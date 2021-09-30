NWSL coach Paul Riley fired after sexual harassment, misconduct allegations

The league is referring the allegations against the North Carolina Courage coach to the U.S. Center for SafeSport for investigation.

The North Carolina Courage fired coach Paul Riley effective immediately after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct were detailed in a published report.

The alleged misconduct, which includes claims of sexual coercion, stretched back more than a decade, according to a detailed account Thursday by The Athletic.

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement that the league is referring the allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport for investigation.

The league, in its ninth season, is also mandating that anyone who interacts with players participate in training with SafeSport and be subject to background checks and additional screening.

The NWSL is also implementing a new anonymous reporting process and vowed all reports would be promptly investigated.

"A safe and secure work environment is a top priority for the league and its collective ownership," Baird said in the statement.

The Courage released a statement on behalf of team owners, the staff and players commending the women who came forward.

“The North Carolina Football Club is united together in our commitment to creating a safe, positive, and respectful environment, not only within our club but across the league and our great sport,” the statement said.

The Courage appointed assistant Sean Nahas as interim head coach for the remainder of the season

Former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim recounted their experiences with Riley to The Athletic. The alleged harassment of Farrelly started in 2011 when she was a player with the Philadelphia Independence of the Women's Professional Soccer league.

She told the website that the abuse continued when Farrelly was with the Portland Thorns. Shim, a former Thorns player, also allegedly experienced harassment. Both women are no longer playing in the NWSL.

Riley told The Athletic the allegations were “completely untrue.”

Riley was head coach of the Thorns for two seasons in 2014 and 2015. After he was dismissed by the Thorns, he became head coach of the Western New York Flash for a season before the team was sold and moved to North Carolina.

Riley was WPS Coach of the Year in 2011 and earned the same honors in the NWSL in 2017 and 2018. The Courage won the NWSL championship in 2018 and 2019.

The Thorns conducted an investigation into Riley while he was with the team and reported the findings to the league.

“While the findings did not show unlawful activity, they did uncover clear violations of our company policies. Based on this, we chose to sever ties with Riley,” the Thorns said in a statement.

The statement also said: “The article is a difficult read and there are some horrifying revelations. We have grown since 2015 as an organization and will continue to seek to improve and get better. We will fully cooperate with any additional inquiries into this matter and, more importantly, re-examine our own processes and protocol that are intended to ensure a safe space.”

Sam Mewis, a player for the Courage and the World Cup-winning U.S. national team, posted her support for Farrelly and Shim on social media.