Ottawa police said Wednesday one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in a central part of the city.

Ottawa paramedics said they've taken three people to hospital following the shooting. The three suffered gunshot wounds and were in serious condition, paramedic superintendent Hilton Radford said.

Ottawa said in a press release they were called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. In a tweet, they said "many injuries" were reported and urged people to avoid the area. The area has been secured and was no longer considered an active shooter situation.

No one has been brought into custody and police are still seeking a suspect in the shooting.

Catherine McKenna, the member of Parliament for the area, said she was aware of the shooting and said her thoughts are with the injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.