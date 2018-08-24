Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to apologize to Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former assistant coach Zach Smith. Meyer apologized for his "words and demeanor" at Wednesday's press conference, when the school announced he would be suspended three games for the way he handled domestic violence allegations against Zach Smith.

"My words and demeanor on Wednesday did not show how seriously I take relationship violence," Meyer tweeted. "I sincerely apologize. I was taught at a very young age that if I ever hit a woman, I would be kicked out of the house and never welcomed back.

"I have the same rule in my house and in the Football Program at Ohio State. Over the years, we have worked hard to educate and remind our coaches and players of the seriousness of relationship violence."

"Let me say here and now what I should have said on Wednesday: I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through."

Meyer, who will miss games against Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU, is suspended without pay. He has been on paid leave since Aug. 1.

He cannot work with the team at all through the Oregon State game. After that, he can coach practices but cannot be at the next two games.

"I appreciate the opportunity to learn from a mistake," Meyer said at Wednesday's press conference. “There were red flags (with Zach Smith). I wish I did a better job knowing things and finding out things. I wish people told me more things. . . . I wish I had known more.

“I want to apologize to the Buckeye Nation. I followed my heart and not my head. ... At each juncture I gave Zach the benefit of the doubt.”

Athletic director Gene Smith also was suspended from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16. “I have ultimate authority and oversight and I’m accountable for the athletic department, and in particular, the football program," Gene Smith said. "I could have done a better job in this particular instance.”

