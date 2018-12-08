WASHINGTON — A couple of dozen far-right activists arriving Sunday for their "Unite the Right 2" rally were heavily outnumbered by a phalanx of law enforcement officers and counterprotesters who shouted emphatically and urged them to go home.

Unite the Right 2 organizer Jason Kessler said he expected 100 to 400 white nationalists for his rally. A much smaller group arrived at a subway station near the White House and was escorted by police to the rally site at Lafayette Square.

Thousand of counterprotesters were out in force all day to mark the anniversary of a white nationalist rally a year ago in Charlottesville, Virginia, that sparked chaos and violence. Some of the counterprotesters went to Lafayette Square, but police kept the two groups apart.

"MPD is prepared to protect the rights of individuals to exercise their First Amendment freedoms and also ensure public safety," the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

A few blocks away at Freedom Plaza, rap and reggaeton blared from large speakers where hundreds of counterprotesters carried anti-fascist flags and signs. One group chanted, “No KKK, no fascist USA." That atmosphere was buoyant, and seemingly every phrase from the energized speakers earned a cheer from the crowd, accompanied by clapping and drums.

“When I first heard that these folks were coming to D.C., I had to say, ‘Hell no, not in my town,’ ” the Rev. Graylan Hagler told the crowd.

Unite the Right 2 rally in DC

The speakers addressed nearly every form of modern oppression – from racism and anti-Semitism to injustices against LGBTQ, disabled and indigenous people. The speeches were often emotional, and the crowd frequently erupted into chants such as “Chop, chop, chop, chop, this racism crap has got to stop.” One group in matching black shirts gathered with an enormous banner reading, “No! Drive out Trump/Pence Fascist Regime.” Others in the crowd passed out “uproot white supremacy” and “no hoods in my woods” signs to those entering the square. John Walsh, 43, said he traveled from Boston to help ensure that counterprotesters overwhelmingly outnumbered white supremacists. “I’m here to drown out hate and amplify this message,” he said. “As a white, middle-age man, I think I have a voice and feel a duty to use it to counter this insanity.” Bob Baker was one of the few counterprotesters whose only protest symbol was an American flag. He said he was unwilling to relinquish it to white nationalists who frequently wave it. “I am a patriot,” he said. “I deeply love my country, I’m deeply disturbed by what I’m seeing these days.”

Bob Baker, a “patriot” who “deeply loves” America, says he’s aware that white nationalists will be using the same symbol as he is. But, he said, “I can’t relinquish it to them.” pic.twitter.com/EUhwkJXkJa — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) August 12, 2018

Walt McGuire and his 9-year-old daughter, Summit, proudly held up their anti-Nazi and Black Lives Matter signs.

“It’s our first protest ever," he said. "I thought it’d be important for her to see what it looks like to speak out."

Kessler abandoned his efforts for a rally in Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia, about 110 miles from here. A year ago, his first Unite the Right rally there turned deadly when Heather Heyer, 32, a legal assistant, was killed when a car slammed into a counterprotest. A white supremacist awaits trial in the case.

Hours later, two Virginia state troopers died when their surveillance helicopter crashed near the protests.

Although the far-right won't have an official rally in the city, rallies and a vigil marking the first anniversary of Heyer's death took place Sunday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a weekend state of emergency for Charlottesville and parts of Northern Virginia, describing the order as an "administrative tool" to mobilize the Virginia National Guard or other security assets in case clashes erupt.

President Donald Trump weighed in Saturday, tweeting that the mayhem a year ago "resulted in senseless death and division." He wrote that the nation must come together, and he condemned "all types of racism and acts of violence."

That drew criticism from the NAACP's Sherrilyn Ifill, who tweeted back: “ 'All types.' 'Both sides.' Continuing to advance a narrative of moral equivalency between racists and those opposed to racism, so as not to tick off his white supremacist supporters."

Contributing: Susan Miller and Emily Brown

© 2018 USATODAY.COM