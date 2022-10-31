North Texans react to stampede deaths in South Korea

While the investigation continues, tens of thousands of people had gathered throughout the weekend in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district of the capitol.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s National Police apologized after the deadly crowd crush, where 150 people died, and at least 150 people were injured on Oct. 29.

While the investigation continues, tens of thousands of people had gathered throughout the weekend in Itaewon, a nightlife district of the capitol where it’s popular with foreigners and locals who were celebrating Halloween.

The heartbreak from South Korea hit hard for many in North Texas, like Jeremy Kim, a radio host at KNET, a Korean radio station in Dallas.

“They just wanted to, in their 20s, have a fun time,” said Kim, as he sat there in shock not knowing how to overcome the grief.

Kim described it as a popular spot where he grew up, known as Itaewon.

“A popular spot that young people hang around, “said Kim. He describes the streets as blocks and blocks of narrow alleyways.

He said, “witnesses are saying, people from the top push them down.”

A local law enforcement expert, John Matthews said, if someone is ever in a crowd surge, they should try to look for the exits immediately.

“Look for a small building, storage building, any big structure that you, your children can hide behind,” said Matthews.

At least 2 Americans died. Anne Gieske, a nursing student from Kentucky, and Steven Blesi, whose father said was studying abroad.

In an interview, Blesi said “I feel like I have a hole in me. A big hole in my chest."

With the immense pain families are feeling, North Texans are coming together.

Korean community leaders say, they’re trying to figure out a way to help the victim’s families affected by this. A local church had a prayer service on Sunday morning dedicated to the victims.