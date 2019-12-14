North Korea says it successfully performed another “crucial test” at its long-range rocket launch site that will further strengthen its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent.” It reportedly could involve technology to allow a ballistic missile to reach the United States.

The announcement on Saturday comes as North Korea continues to pressure the Trump administration over an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations.

North Korea’s Academy of Defense Science did not specify what was tested on Friday.

Kim Dong-yub, a former South Korean military officer and current analyst tells AP he believes the language in the announcement refers to a new engine for an ICBM, not a satellite-launch vehicle. The North also announced the test lasted seven minutes, something Kim said probably signals a larger liquid-fuel engine.

Just days earlier, the North said it conducted a “very important test” at the site, prompting speculation that it involved a new engine for either a space launch vehicle or an intercontinental ballistic missile.

After a rocky back-and-forth at the start of Donald Trump's presidency, relations between Trump and Kim improved in 2018. It led to a summit in Singapore in June of that year. Trump then announced on Twitter that North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat, although details of how he came to that conclusion were vague.

A second summit in Vietnam last February did not go as well. It ended abruptly after the U.S. rejected demands by the North for sanctions relief.

Trump and Kim met again in June for an impromptu meeting in which Trump became the first sitting president to step foot into North Korea. It was largely symbolic as Trump only walked a few feet into the country.

The two leaders vowed to resume talks, but little progress has been made.

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.