SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired three short-range projectiles Monday after it threatened to take “momentous” action to protest condemnation of earlier live-fire exercises.

Seoul’s military said the projectiles landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Japan said the firings were of suspected ballistic missiles and North Korea's actions were a “serious threat to the peace and safety of Japan.”

The recent military exercises were North Korea's first weapons tests since late November.

Leader Kim Jong Un had entered the new year with a vow to bolster his nuclear deterrent and not to be bound by a weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy.

RELATED: North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles, South Korea claims

RELATED: North Korea may deploy 'super-large' rocket launcher soon