FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina — Republicans are hoping an eleventh-hour pep talk from President Donald Trump will help them win Tuesday's special congressional election in North Carolina. The race could shed light on Republicans' chances of retaking the U.S. House and Trump's reelection prospects in 2020.

At a rally in Fayetteville on Monday night, Trump campaigned for conservative state Sen. Dan Bishop. Opposing Bishop is moderate Democrat Dan McCready, a former Marine who narrowly trailed in an election for the seat last year that was invalidated after evidence of election fraud surfaced.

Trump carried the district by 11 points in 2016. Both sides see the race as too close to call.

More than half the district's votes likely will come from Charlotte's suburbs. When Democrats retook the House in 2018, many of their pickups were in suburbs.