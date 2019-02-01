Blake Nordstrom, co-president of the fashion retailer Nordstrom, has died. He was 58.

Nordstrom died early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the company.

"My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time,” Nordstrom board chairman Brad Smith said in a statement. “Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve. We are fortunate to have continued leadership from co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom.”

Nordstrom’s executive leadership will continue under co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom.

© 2019 KING