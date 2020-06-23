FBI says noose found in Bubba Wallace stall there as early as Oct. 2019

The FBI has decided not to pursue federal charges after reviewing all of the facts in the case so far.

The noose found in the garage of NASCAR's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, had been in the garage as early as October 2019, the FBI says.

In a joint statement from U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, they said the FBI learned that garage number 4 was assigned to Wallace last week. The FBI was able to use authentic video confirmed by NASCAR to verify the rope's prior existence. NASCAR said in a statement that the garage door pull rope was fashioned like a noose.

“On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed," the joint statement said.

NASCAR announced late Sunday the noose had been discovered and the industry rallied around Wallace. All 39 of his rival drivers and their crews helped push Wallace's car to the front of pit road before the national anthem and stood behind him in solidarity.

"We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba," NASCAR said in a statement. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

Wood Brothers Racing said they notified NASCAR Monday, after an employee recalled seeing a "tied handle" in the the garage last fall.

"We immediately alerted NASCAR and have assisted the investigation in every way possible," Wood Brothers Racing said in a statement.

Wallace gained national attention two weeks ago after he successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at all its tracks and events.

The stock car series was left angered by what was seen at the time as a racist act that came less than two weeks after it banned the Confederate flag on NASCAR properties at Wallace’s urging.

NASCAR vowed to permanently bar the person responsible, but at that time the FBI investigation was in its early stages, the Associated Press reported.