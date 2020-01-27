WASHINGTON — Several NFL social media accounts had messages posted to them Monday saying "everything is hackable," which have now been deleted according to reports.

Twitter accounts for the NFL, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers appeared to have been accessed and had messages posted to their feeds, USA Today reports. The Instagram page for the Minnesota Vikings also had multiple posts from what appeared to be the same group or individual, according to USA Today.

Business Insider reached out to both the NFL and Twitter for comment but did not receive a response as of Monday afternoon. Bloomberg's Kurt Wagner reported that a Twitter spokesperson told him, regarding the accounts for a half a dozen NFL teams, the organization "confirmed the accounts have been hacked and says the company immediately froze them after finding out and is investigating."

Some screen shots being shared online showed messages that said "Hi, we're Back (OurMine). We are here to Show people that everything is hackable." The group even gave an email address and a social media handle, stating "to improve your accounts [sic] security Contact us," the images showed.

The NFL's Facebook page along with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans experienced similar nefarious access, USA Today reported. Twitter profile photos were also deleted.

In 2016, the Twitter account for the NFL was also hacked and a message was posted on the feed wrongly stating commissioner Roger Goodell had died. Yahoo News reported that it was an 18-year-old student from Singapore who pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to that incident, and was given 24 months of probation .

RELATED: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account sent racist tweets after hack

RELATED: NFL claims Twitter hack after tweets falsely report Roger Goodell is dead