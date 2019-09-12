A volcano has erupted on a small New Zealand island, and a number of people were missing and injured Monday. There was no immediate confirmation of fatalities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said about 100 tourists were on or near White Island when the volcano erupted and some of them were missing. White Island is about 30 miles northeast of mainland New Zealand.

Associated Press reports there were believed to be 20 people injured on the island who needed medical treatment, according to a statement from St. John medical responders. Seven helicopters with paramedics were reportedly sent to the island.

There will be questions asked to why tourists were still allowed on the island after scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity. The GeoNet agency said a moderate eruption had occurred and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

Twelve people died on the island in 1914 when part of a crater wall collapsed, leading to a landslide that destroyed both a sulfur mine and the miners' village, AP reports.