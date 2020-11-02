Voters in three small towns cast the first ballots in the New Hampshire primaries Tuesday and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has the early lead. And in a write-in twist, one candidate received votes as both a Democrat and a Republican.

With all the ballots in Dixville Notch, Millsfield and Hart's Location tabulated just after midnight, Klobuchar has eight votes. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tied with four votes. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang has three votes. Former vice president Joe Biden and former mayor Pete Buttigieg have two votes.

In Dixville Notch, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared as a write-in candidate with two votes on the Democratic side and one vote on the Republican side. Bloomberg has been a Democrat, Republican and independent in his career.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer each received one Democratic vote.

President Donald Trump, expected to easily win the Republican contest, was leading by a wide margin following the early vote. But it was not unanimous. In addition to a vote for Bloomberg, there were five votes for former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and one vote for Mary Maxwell.

Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary (last week's contest in Iowa was a caucus, not a primary) could be an early sign for which campaigns will have staying power at least through Super Tuesday in three weeks and which ones may have to fold up tents even before the next two contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

After ending up in a virtual tie with Sanders in Iowa, Buttigieg received a boost in polling late last week, but there were signs over the weekend of that support fading following his performance in last Friday's debate in which the other candidates piled

Klobuchar, who was seen as having a strong debate, has boasted about picking up $3 million in donations over the weekend. She's also seen a boost in recent polls projecting a third-place finish in New Hampshire.

Candidates were taking varied approaches ahead of the primary. Sanders is embracing high expectations.

“If we win here tomorrow, I think we've got a path to victory for the Democratic nomination," Sanders declared.

Sanders got a boost Monday from a nationwide Quinnipiac poll that put him ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden for the first time, 25 percent to 17 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters.

Klobuchar seemed optimistic as she held a rowdy event at a Manchester bar Monday, buoyed by a string of New Hampshire newspaper endorsements, fundraising and positive polls.

“The heart of our nation is bigger than the heart of this guy in the White House," she told supporters.

Buttigieg on Monday night keyed in on Sanders' ambitious “Medicare for All” proposal as being among a slate of plans that are fiscally unmanageable.

Biden is lowering expectations as he faces the prospect of finishing well off the pace after a fourth-place finish in Iowa. Still, he is reminding voters, “This is just getting started.”

Warren is somewhere in between — not promising victory but instead saying she's poised for a comeback.