BEIJING, China — Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people are in critical condition.

It says a total of 41 are suffering from pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus as of Friday, down from the earlier figure of 59.

It says those are in stable condition and at least two have been released from a hospital.

Another 739 people who were in close contact with the patients, including 419 medical workers, have been placed under medical observation but no related cases have been found.

A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China had identified the new type of coronavirus as a possible cause, state media said on Thursday

In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory illness were being treated as of Sunday.

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, a health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China has identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory illness were being treated as of Sunday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

AP