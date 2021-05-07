Listen to this: NASA releases audio of Mars helicopter in flight

This is what the Mars Ingenuity helicopter -- the first powered aircraft on another planet -- sounds like from a distance.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — First came the amazing pictures, then the video. Now NASA is sharing sounds of its little helicopter humming through the thin Martian air.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California released this first-ever audio Friday, just before Ingenuity was set to soar on its fifth test flight. The low hum from the helicopter blades spinning at more than 2,500 revolutions per minute is barely audible. It almost sounds like a low-pitched, far-away mosquito or other flying insect.

Take a listen in the player above. The hum is low, so you'll need to turn up your speakers.

That’s because the 4-pound helicopter was more than 260 feet from the microphone on the Perseverance rover. The rumbling wind gusts also obscured the chopper's sound.

Scientists isolated the sound of the whirring blades and magnified it, making it easier to hear.

The sound was recorded during the helicopter’s fourth test flight on April 30.

Ingenuity — the first powered aircraft to fly at another planet — arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, clinging to Perseverance's belly. Its first flight was April 19; NASA named the takeoff and landing area Wright Brothers Field in honor of Wilbur and Orrville, who made the world's first airplane flights in 1903. A stamp-size piece of wing fabric from the original Wright Flyer is aboard Ingenuity.

The $85 million tech demo was supposed to end a few days ago, but NASA extended the mission by at least a month to get more flying time.

Friday afternoon's test flight was aiming for twice the altitude — as high as 33 feet (10 meters). The helicopter was also headed to a new touchdown spot.

With the helicopter's first phase complete, the rover can now start hunting for rocks that might contain signs of past microscopic life. Core samples will be collected for eventual return to Earth.

What gives the soil on Mars its red color?

On the same day as this audio was released, Google searches for the term "What gives the soil on Mars its red color?" were spiking.

Space.com says the surface material on Mars contains a lot of iron oxide, which is "the same compound that gives blood and rust their hue."

Earth has iron oxide as well, but scientists in Germany say our planet was hot enough in its early life to covert that into molten, metallic iron, according to Nature.com. That iron seeped underground and formed what is now our planet's core. But Mars did not reach those massive temperatures because of its smaller size. That meant much of that iron oxide stayed on the surface.

