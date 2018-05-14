More than 50 Palestinians were killed Monday in mass protests along the border with Gaza as Israel celebrated the U.S. Embassy's contentious move to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

The demonstrations have been taking place for weeks and reached a violent apex as Israel also marked 70 years since the Jewish nation was established. Palestinians annually mark their resulting displacement on Nakba Day, or the Day of Catastrophe, on May 15.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 52 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,200 wounded Monday by the Israeli military near the Gaza border.

“This disproportionate and illegal use of lethal force against unarmed civilian protesters is criminal," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The embassy move has particularly outraged Palestinians who have long hoped to create a capital for themselves in the city's eastern sector. But Israeli and U.S. officials were determined not to let the violence diminish the embassy celebration.

"Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital," President Trump said in a taped message played at the dedication ceremony. "For many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious."

People carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018.

More than 500 demonstrators rallying near the ceremony clashed with Israeli forces, and police made at least one arrest. Demonstrators chanted "Jerusalem is ours!"

Safa Yasin, 19, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, said the embassy move "cements Israeli control over Jerusalem" and shows complete disregard for the rights of the Palestinian people.

"We stand in solidarity with all Palestinians," he said. "The ones in Gaza right now especially."

Some Israelis came out in support of the embassy. Among the supporters, who were separated by a police barrier from protesters, was Elisha Haas, 74, an Israeli professor of biophysics at Bar Ilan University.

“I came here to say thank you to President Trump," Haas said, adding that he has no sympathy for the Palestinians being shot along the border. “I don’t care how many are killed because they are using these protests to terrorize Israel. The despair of Gaza is fake news."

At the ceremony, Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to Trump, represented the administration. Kushner, whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, drew a standing ovation when he mentioned Trump's announcement last week that the U.S. would withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran, Israel's sworn enemy.

Kushner said Israel protects women's rights, freedom of speech and other rights that bind the U.S. and Israel together.

"The United States stands with Israel because we believe, we know, that it is the right thing to do," he said.

US ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greet each other on stage during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.

David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, presided over the dedication ceremony, and said the embassy move from Tel Aviv keeps a "promise we made to the American people."

"Within the confines of Jerusalem, every man, woman and child becomes part of something more than themselves," Friedman said. "Shalom, peace is the inseparable sister of truth. Nation shall not take up sword against nation."

Dallas minister Robert Jeffress, who has drawn fire for comments viewed as insulting to Muslims, Jews and Mormons, led an opening prayer. Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney had described Jeffress as a "bigot" and had suggested Jeffress should not be providing the opening prayer.

But Jeffress did. His prayer lauded Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said Israel has "blessed this world." He also expressed gratitude for "what happened 70 years ago."

Practically speaking, little will change with Monday's formal move. The U.S. consular compound in the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Arnona will become the temporary embassy, with Friedman and a small staff moving to the Arnona site.

But most of the 850 embassy workers in Tel Aviv will not move until a new embassy is built, which could take a decade to complete.

Still, the symbolism is not lost on the Palestinians. In the West Bank, several thousand people gathered in the center of Ramallah, while hundreds marched to the Qalandiya crossing on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where protesters threw stones at Israeli troops.

The worst violence has been along the border with Gaza. Israeli officials have accused Gaza's Hamas leadership of encouraging protesters to attempt to breach the border fence.

"We are adamant to return, no matter what happens," Ahmad Abu Artema, spokesperson for the March of Great Return, told Al Jazeera. "This is what the people of Gaza want. It's about popular will. And this is their right."

Since weekly border marches began in late March, scores of Palestinian protesters have been killed and more than 2,300 wounded by Israeli army fire. The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 40 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,700 wounded by the Israeli military near the Gaza border on Monday alone.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said the army had bolstered its border forces and added security in and around neighboring communities to defend against a mass breach.

“Even if the fence is breached, we will be able to protect Israeli civilians from attempts to massacre or kidnap or kill them,” he said.

